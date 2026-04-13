Asset Issenali named Kazakhstan's new ambassador to South Korea
16:41, 13 April 2026
Asset Issenali has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
By Presidential Decree on April 13, Asset Issenali was officially named to the post.
"By the Head of State's Decree, Nurgali Arystanov has been relieved of his duties as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea," the Akorda statement read.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan appointed the Ambassador to Myanmar.