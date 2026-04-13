EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Asset Issenali named Kazakhstan's new ambassador to South Korea

    16:41, 13 April 2026

    Asset Issenali has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.  

    Asset Issenali
    Photo source: t.me/yedilov_online

    By Presidential Decree on April 13, Asset Issenali was officially named to the post.

    "By the Head of State's Decree, Nurgali Arystanov has been relieved of his duties as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea," the Akorda statement read.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan appointed the Ambassador to Myanmar.

    Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Foreign policy Appointments Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan and South Korea Asia Akorda Presidential Residence
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All