Tajik gymnasts win 15 medals at International Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition

The competition took place on June 14–15 in Tashkent, Republic of Uzbekistan.

Young talents from eight countries participated in the tournament, including Tajikistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Japan, Azerbaijan, Thailand, and Singapore.

The Tajik team competed under the guidance of Mijgona Sharifova, Head Coach of the Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation of Tajikistan.

