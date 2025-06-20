EN
    Tajik gymnasts win 15 medals at International Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition

    21:44, 20 June 2025

    Tajik athletes participated in an international rhythmic gymnastics competition, winning a total of 15 medals, including 12 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze, Khovar reports.

    Gymnastics
    Photo credit: Khovar

    The competition took place on June 14–15 in Tashkent, Republic of Uzbekistan.

    Young talents from eight countries participated in the tournament, including Tajikistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Japan, Azerbaijan, Thailand, and Singapore.

    The Tajik team competed under the guidance of Mijgona Sharifova, Head Coach of the Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation of Tajikistan.

    As reported previously, Tajikistan has celebrated the 700th Anniversary of Hofiz Sherozi at UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

    Tajikistan Central Asia Sport Rhythmic gymnastics
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
