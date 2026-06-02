Tajik envoy calls border settlement with Kyrgyzstan historic breakthrough

The event was organized by the embassies of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan in partnership with the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center.

Tajik Ambassador to the United States Zavqi Zavqizoda said the border dispute between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan had been “fully and finally resolved” thanks to the political will of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

He described the March 31, 2025, Khujand Declaration on Eternal Friendship and the trilateral treaty on the junction of the state borders of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan as historic milestones for the region.

Participants at the press conference were also briefed on Tajikistan’s international initiatives related to water and climate issues.

During the discussion, the Tajik ambassador answered questions on regional cooperation in water and energy resources, the construction of the Rogun hydroelectric power plant, transport and logistics integration, and broader cooperation among Central Asian countries.

As written earlier, Tajikistan–Iran trade rose by USD 9 mln.