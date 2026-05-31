Tajikistan–Iran trade rises by USD 9 mln

In the first quarter of 2026, trade turnover reached 119.6 million US dollars.

It was announced at the 18th session of the Tajikistan–Iran joint commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation in Dushanbe.

It was co-chaired by Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma and Iran’s Minister of Energy Abbas Aliabadi.

Discussions covered cooperation in economy, trade, energy, water resources, industry, transport, investment, science, and technology.

Tajik officials highlighted that bilateral ties have reached a new qualitative level thanks to the political will of both governments.

The meeting outcomes are expected to strengthen cooperation, create a foundation for new joint projects, and expand areas of collaboration.

Following the session, the Protocol of the 18th Joint Commission was signed to formalise agreements for future cooperation.

As written before, Tajikistan, China explore waste-to-energy project.