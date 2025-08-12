Tajik Ambassador, SGE representative discuss attraction of Swiss investment in Tajikistan’s economy
21:06, 12 August 2025
On August 8, 2025, the Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Swiss Confederation, Sharaf Sheralizoda, held a meeting with Xavier Cornut, Consultant for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States at Switzerland Global Enterprise, Khovar reports.
According to the Embassy of Tajikistan in Geneva, during the meeting, the parties emphasized priority areas for expanding cooperation, including sustainable development, the attraction of Swiss investment into Tajikistan’s key sectors such as industry and agriculture, as well as the enhancement of foreign trade turnover.
