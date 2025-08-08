Tajikistan and Kazakhstan approve roadmap to develop interparliamentary cooperation

The meeting was attended by parliamentary delegations of the two countries under the leadership of the co-chairs of the Standing Commission — First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Tajikistan Rajab Ahmadzoda and Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhakip Asanov.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed priority issues for the development of bilateral cooperation in accordance with the agenda of the meeting. In particular, the parties paid attention to the current state of trade and economic cooperation and its prospects, in particular, the expansion of transport and logistics infrastructure, and strengthening of cooperation in the sectors of digitalization and information technologies.

The expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties, including in the sectors of education, science, culture and tourism, was considered an important area of cooperation.

Finally, the Roadmap for the Development of Interparliamentary Cooperation between the National Assembly and the Senate of the Parliament for 2025–2027 was approved.

Besides, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan agree to boost transit capacities.