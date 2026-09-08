Taemin to give first concert in Kazakhstan

The concert will take place at Almaty Arena on December 6, 2026, as part of the artist’s 2026-27 world tour titled LiMiNaL, according to an announcement on Taemin’s official Instagram page.

Almaty and Tbilisi have been added as new stops on the tour. Following his performance in Kazakhstan, the singer is scheduled to take the stage at the Palace of Sports in the Georgian capital on December 9.

Information regarding ticket prices and the start of sales will be announced later.

The LiMiNaL world tour is set to begin with three concerts in Seoul from September 18 to 20. The tour will also include stops across North America, Latin America and Europe, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Mexico City, Paris, Berlin, London and Amsterdam.

The tour’s name is derived from the Latin word limen, meaning “threshold” or “boundary.”

Taemin, whose full name is Lee Tae-min, debuted in 2008 as the youngest member, main dancer and vocalist of SHINee. He launched his solo career in 2014 and is known for such songs as Move, Criminal and Guilty. His latest EP, Phase 1: Soft Violence, was released in August 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Shakira is set to give a solo concert at the newly built Bishkek Arena in Kyrgyzstan.