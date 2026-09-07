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    Shakira set to shake Kyrgyz capital with a solo concert

    20:43, 7 September 2026

    World-famous Colombian pop star Shakira is set to give a solo concert at the newly built Bishkek Arena stadium in Kyrgyzstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Shakira set to shake Kyrgyz capital with a solo concert
    Photo credit: instagram.com/shakira

    The announcement was made on social media by Kanybek Tumambaev, Head of the Presidential Affairs Department. Local media report that organizational details are being finalized, with the exact date of the performance to be confirmed.

    The concert will mark the second major international music event at the new arena, following American singer Nicole Scherzinger’s show during the opening of the 2026 World Nomad Games.

    Earlier, it was reported that Shakira headlined the spectacular FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Mexico City.

    Kyrgyzstan Central Asia Celebrities Culture Entertainment
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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