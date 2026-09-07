Shakira set to shake Kyrgyz capital with a solo concert

The announcement was made on social media by Kanybek Tumambaev, Head of the Presidential Affairs Department. Local media report that organizational details are being finalized, with the exact date of the performance to be confirmed.

The concert will mark the second major international music event at the new arena, following American singer Nicole Scherzinger’s show during the opening of the 2026 World Nomad Games.

Earlier, it was reported that Shakira headlined the spectacular FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Mexico City.