Kazakhstan wins 1st gold at Asian Youth Games in Bahrain

After the first stage, Kazakhstan ranked third, but in the final leg, the team closed the gap and crossed the finish line first. The lineup included Kirill Polyshev, Danil Tretyakov, Rinat Yerik, Irina Ivanovskaya, Valeriya Kuznetsova, and Anel Tashbai.

Following a review of the results, Iran was listed as a non-finisher, with Chinese Taipei moving up to second place and China securing third.

This victory marks Kazakhstan’s first gold medal at the Youth Asian Games.

As reported earlier, Kazakh MMA fighters have claimed two medals at the ongoing Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain.