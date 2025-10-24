Kazakhstan wins 1st gold at Asian Youth Games in Bahrain
Kazakhstan’s road cycling team won a gold medal in the Team Time Trial Mixed Relay at the Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
After the first stage, Kazakhstan ranked third, but in the final leg, the team closed the gap and crossed the finish line first. The lineup included Kirill Polyshev, Danil Tretyakov, Rinat Yerik, Irina Ivanovskaya, Valeriya Kuznetsova, and Anel Tashbai.
Following a review of the results, Iran was listed as a non-finisher, with Chinese Taipei moving up to second place and China securing third.
This victory marks Kazakhstan’s first gold medal at the Youth Asian Games.
