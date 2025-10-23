EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Asian Youth Games: Kazakhstan adds 2 more medals to the tally

    20:37, 23 October 2025

    Kazakh MMA fighters claimed two medals at the ongoing Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Asian Youth Games: Kazakhstan adds 2 more medals to the tally
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Sanzhar Imangali of Kazakhstan defeated Abdulla Aldarmaki of the UAE In the 50kg weight category.

    Asian Youth Games: Kazakhstan adds 2 more medals to the tally
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Altair Meirkhanov (60 kg) advanced past Ahmad Abdulrahim of the UAE by unanimous judges’ decision.

    As reported earlier, Nurtileu Otegen (80kg) and Amelina Bakiyeva (50kg) have also secured victories.

     

    MMA Sport Asia Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All