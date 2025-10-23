Asian Youth Games: Kazakhstan adds 2 more medals to the tally
20:37, 23 October 2025
Kazakh MMA fighters claimed two medals at the ongoing Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Sanzhar Imangali of Kazakhstan defeated Abdulla Aldarmaki of the UAE In the 50kg weight category.
Altair Meirkhanov (60 kg) advanced past Ahmad Abdulrahim of the UAE by unanimous judges’ decision.
As reported earlier, Nurtileu Otegen (80kg) and Amelina Bakiyeva (50kg) have also secured victories.