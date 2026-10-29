Switzerland reopens diplomatic office in Pyongyang

In a post on X, Cassis said that dialogue remains essential for peace and stability in the region.

He named the official opening of the diplomatic office "a new chapter for Switzerland’s presence in Pyongyang, and a concrete step towards strengthening direct dialogue with the DPRK."

A new chapter for Switzerland’s presence in #Pyongyang 🇨🇭🇰🇵 Pleased to mark the official reopening of the #Swiss diplomatic office. A concrete step towards strengthening direct dialogue with the #DPRK. https://t.co/CKE0VQK93m — Ignazio Cassis (@ignaziocassis) October 29, 2026

Switzerland maintains regular political dialogue with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). It is also a member of the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission (NNSC), which is a legal tool aimed at preventing hostilities on the Korean peninsula.

Switzerland's diplomatic relations with North Korea are handled by its embassy in Beijing.

The DPRK maintains both an embassy in Bern and a permanent mission to the UN in Geneva.

The countries established diplomatic relations in 1974.

Earlier, it was reported that Switzerland is considering the possibility of launching direct regular flights to Kazakhstan.