Switzerland may launch direct flights to Kazakhstan

Aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Switzerland have already agreed on new conditions for expanding air connectivity.

Negotiations between the aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Switzerland were held in Astana.

The Kazakh delegation was led by Saltanat Tompiyeva, Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Transport Ministry of Kazakhstan, while the Swiss delegation was headed by Laurent Noël, Lead Negotiator for Air Services Agreements at the Swiss Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA).

Representatives of Air Astana, SCAT, SWISS International Air Lines, Basel Airport, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry, and the Embassy of Switzerland in Kazakhstan attended the talks.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for developing direct air services and practical issues related to the possible launch of new routes.

Following the negotiations, the aviation authorities signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The document provides for designated airlines to operate up to 28 passenger flights per week. In addition, the parties established a legal framework allowing cargo flights to operate without restrictions on frequency or capacity.

The sides also agreed on and initialed a draft Air Services Agreement for subsequent signing. The agreement is expected to create an updated legal framework for the further development of air service between Kazakhstan and Switzerland.

The Swiss side highlighted the strong potential for direct air links between the two countries and stated that it is currently considering the launch of regular flights to Kazakhstan.

The direct air service is expected to strengthen tourism, trade, economic and business ties between Kazakhstan and Switzerland, as well as increase passenger traffic between the two countries.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan is undergoing a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) assessment as part of efforts to launch direct air services with the United States.

To note, as part of the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) 2026 held in Marrakesh, Morocco, Chairperson of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Transport, Saltanat Tompiyeva, has met with Permanent Representative of India to ICAO Angshumali Rastogi.