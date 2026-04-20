Kazakhstan’s airlines ready to expand flights to India - Civil Aviation Committee Chair Tompiyeva

Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to ICAO Timur Tlegenov also participated in the meeting.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of civil aviation,with particular emphasis on expanding air traffic between Kazakhstan and India.

Saltanat Tompiyeva noted that the existing regulatory-legal framework between the two countries provides a solid foundation for further development of air traffic.

Currently, Kazakhstan’s Air Astana operates 13 weekly flights between Almaty and Delhi, and three weekly flights between Almaty and Mumbai.

Tompiyeva also said that Kazakhstan’s airlines also intend to launch new flights to India and increase the number of flights along the existing routes.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan

“Kazakhstan’s airlines are ready to expand flights, including new destinations, and increase the frequency of flights along the existing routes. I am confident that air traffic expansion will give a new impetus to trade-economic and tourism cooperation between our countries,” Tompiyeva said.

Following the talks, the sides reaffirmed mutual interest in further strengthening the cooperation and development of stable transport communication between Kazakhstan and India.

The sides agreed to hold bilateral talks with designated airlines soon to open new routes and increase flights frequency.

The agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and India on air traffic was signed on September 10, 1993. Kazakhstan ratified it on December 10, 1998. According to the memorandum of mutual understanding between the aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and India as of October 19, 2015, the designated carriers of each side will be able to operate up to 21 regular flights per week.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had been ranked one of world’s top 20 countries for aviation security.