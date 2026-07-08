Argentina rally past Egypt to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Egypt appeared on course for one of the tournament's biggest upsets after goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Ziko gave Hossam Hassan's side a commanding advantage at Atlanta Stadium.

The Pharaohs made a dream start when Ibrahim headed home to put Egypt in front. Goalkeeper Mostafa Shoubir then played a pivotal role in preserving the lead, saving a Lionel Messi penalty after Nicolás Tagliafico won the spot kick and producing further impressive stops to deny Alexis Mac Allister and Julián Álvarez.

Egypt believed they had doubled their lead shortly before the hour mark when Ziko found the net following a move involving Haissem Hassan and Mohamed Salah. However, the effort was ruled out after a foul was detected in the build-up.

The setback proved only temporary. Moments later, Ziko finished a swift counter-attack orchestrated by Salah and Hassan to restore Egypt's two-goal cushion, leaving Argentina facing a surprise elimination.

The defending South American champions responded with determination. Cristian Romero reduced the deficit before Messi brought Argentina level with a composed finish. Midfielder Enzo Fernández then completed the dramatic turnaround with the winning goal, sealing a memorable 3-2 victory.

Earlier, Qazinform reported England, Norway reach the World Cup quarter-finals after dramatic Round of 16 victories.