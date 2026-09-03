Switzerland appoints Christine Honegger as its Ambassador to Kazakhstan

According to the Swiss Embassy in Kazakhstan, Christine Honegger is a career diplomat with more than 20 years of experience in the Swiss diplomatic service.

She has held various senior positions at the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs and in Swiss diplomatic missions.

Ambassador Honegger has also led the FDFA’s work on Eastern Europe and Central Asia, bringing extensive regional expertise to her new assignment.

Before her appointment, she served as the Ambassador of Switzerland to Belarus.

“We look forward to working with Ambassador Honegger over the coming years and wish her every success in her new mission in Kazakhstan and Tajikistan,” the Embassy's post on Instagram reads.

The previous Ambassador of Switzerland to Kazakhstan, Salman Bal, completed his diplomatic mission in November 2025.

Chargé d'Affaires of the Swiss Confederation in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Giorgio Pompilio, completed his diplomatic mission on August 25 of this year.

On August 1, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin, on the occasion of the National Day.