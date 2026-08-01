Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Switzerland on National Day

"This significant day symbolizes Switzerland's rich historical heritage, strong democratic traditions, and its enduring commitment to the principles of neutrality," Tokayev said in his message.

The Kazakh President also said Kazakhstan highly values its multifaceted cooperation with Switzerland, which is built on ties of friendship and mutual respect. He noted the positive momentum in bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, finance, and education.

The Head of State wished President Guy Parmelin continued success in his state duties and extended his best wishes for peace and prosperity to the people of Switzerland.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had congratulated participants of a ceremonial event marking the 90th anniversary of Kostanay region.