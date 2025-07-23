Switzeland's Glencore reaffirms interest in joint projects in Kazakhstan’s mining sector

During the meeting, the parties discussed Glencore's current activities at its industrial sites in East Kazakhstan, Akmola and Ulytau regions of Kazakhstan, and plans to modernize production facilities and implement the best sustainable practices in the mining industry. Particular focus was given to utilizing Glencore's technological expertise and Kazakhstan's interest in the exploration of rare earth metals.

The management of the Swiss company confirmed its interest in further development of joint projects, as well as its commitment to environmental, social and governance sustainability principles (ESG).

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan and Canada explore cooperation avenues in investment, energy and political spheres.