Kazakhstan, Canada explore cooperation avenues in investment, energy and political spheres

The event was held as a follow-up to visits by Canadian delegations to Kazakhstan to participate in the Astana International Forum (May 29-30) and the AMM 2025 International Mining and Metallurgy Congress (June 4-5).

The webinar brought together members of the Canadian Parliament, representatives of federal and provincial authorities, business and academic communities, as well as media representatives.

In their welcoming remarks, Kazakh Ambassador Dauletbek Kussainov and Canadian Ambassador Christopher Duggan highlighted the positive dynamics of economic and investment cooperation, particularly in energy, mining and metallurgy, and agri-food sectors. They also emphasized the importance of deepening political dialogue to support the growing presence of Canadian businesses in Central Asia.

In this context, Miras Zhienbayev, a representative of Maqsut Narikbayev University, shared his perspective on the evolution of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy and potential avenues for political engagement between Astana and Ottawa in the current geopolitical environment.

For his part, Younes Zangiabadi, Executive Director of the Institute for Peace and Diplomacy, underscored the significance of the events held in Astana, while Elena Zabudskaya, a representative of the City of Greater Sudbury (Ontario), informed the participants about the involvement of Canadian businesses in the Mining Congress of Kazakhstan and the agreements reached on the sidelines of the forum.

Darren Klinck, President of Arras Minerals, shared his experience of doing business in Kazakhstan, noting the favorable conditions for expanding the presence of foreign investors in the country.

Overall, the event provided an opportunity to discuss practical aspects of Kazakhstan-Canada business cooperation and once again reaffirmed the mutual interest of both sides in strengthening collaboration across promising sectors.

