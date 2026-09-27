Swiss voters overwhelmingly reject initiative to tighten neutrality rules

Official results showed 70.15% voting against the "Safeguard Swiss neutrality" initiative, while just 29.85% backed it.

Results broken down by the country’s cantons – which played a role in the overall vote – mirrored the rejection, as "no" votes led in all 26 of Switzerland's cantons.

To pass, the initiative had to secure a majority of both voters nationwide and Swiss cantons.

The rejection reached over 70% in cantons such as the capital Bern and Zurich, as well as Basel Landschaft, Jura, Lucerne, Solothurn, Vaud, Neuchatel, and Zug, while results were closer in some, such as Ticino, where the opposition stood at 51.75%

Voter turnout for the referendum was at 47.06%.

The initiative sought to enshrine "perpetual and armed" neutrality in the Constitution and restrict Switzerland from cooperating with military alliances or imposing sanctions on warring states, except for UN sanctions and measures.

The Federal Council and parliament opposed the initiative, arguing that it would restrict Switzerland's maneuvering room in protecting its security, independence, and prosperity.

Supporters argued that constitutional safeguards were needed to protect the country's neutrality from external pressure and preserve its credibility as a mediator and provider of good offices.

Voters also decisively rejected a food initiative, with 72.52% voting against and 27.48% in favor.

The initiative sought to strengthen sustainable domestic production, promote more plant-based foods, and protect clean drinking water.

Earlier, it was reported that South Korea’s Lee ruled out reelection bid through constitutional revision.