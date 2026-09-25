South Korea’s Lee rules out reelection bid through constitutional revision
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, on Thursday, reiterated that he will not seek to extend his tenure through constitutional reform, dismissing concerns that changes to the presidential system could be used to secure a second term, Yonhap reported.
Speaking to South Korean residents in Mexico during a state visit, Lee said: "Those who are worried, don't be. ... There will never be a case of my (term) going beyond June 2, 2030."
The president has repeatedly denied opposition claims that he and the ruling Democratic Party could pursue constitutional revisions to enable his reelection.
Under South Korea’s current Constitution, changes to the presidential system do not apply to the sitting president at the time the amendments are adopted.
Lee took office in June last year for a single five-year term.