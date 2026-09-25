South Korea’s Lee rules out reelection bid through constitutional revision

Speaking to South Korean residents in Mexico during a state visit, Lee said: "Those who are worried, don't be. ... There will never be a case of my (term) going beyond June 2, 2030."

The president has repeatedly denied opposition claims that he and the ruling Democratic Party could pursue constitutional revisions to enable his reelection.

Under South Korea’s current Constitution, changes to the presidential system do not apply to the sitting president at the time the amendments are adopted.

Lee took office in June last year for a single five-year term.