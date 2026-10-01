Swiss citizens to vote on fireworks restrictions in late November
Swiss citizens are set to vote on a popular initiative seeking to restrict fireworks that produce noise on 29 November 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The initiative proposes banning the sale and use of fireworks that produce noise, while allowing low-noise fireworks, including Bengal lights and conventional volcanoes, to remain permitted, a statement from the Swiss Federal Council reads.
Under the proposals, cantons could grant exemptions for events of supra-regional significance, such as the National Day on 1 August and other public festivals.
However, individuals would not be allowed to set off noisy fireworks under the proposed restrictions.
Earlier, Alberta voters overwhelmingly backed remaining part of Canada, rejecting a proposal to begin the legal process for a binding referendum on the province's separation.