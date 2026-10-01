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    Swiss citizens to vote on fireworks restrictions in late November

    00:18, 28 October 2026

    Swiss citizens are set to vote on a popular initiative seeking to restrict fireworks that produce noise on 29 November 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Swiss citizens to vote on fireworks restrictions in late November
    Photo credit: Pexels

    The initiative proposes banning the sale and use of fireworks that produce noise, while allowing low-noise fireworks, including Bengal lights and conventional volcanoes, to remain permitted, a statement from the Swiss Federal Council reads. 

    Under the proposals, cantons could grant exemptions for events of supra-regional significance, such as the National Day on 1 August and other public festivals.

    However, individuals would not be allowed to set off noisy fireworks under the proposed restrictions.

    Earlier, Alberta voters overwhelmingly backed remaining part of Canada, rejecting a proposal to begin the legal process for a binding referendum on the province's separation.

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    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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