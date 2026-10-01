Swiss citizens to vote on fireworks restrictions in late November

The initiative proposes banning the sale and use of fireworks that produce noise, while allowing low-noise fireworks, including Bengal lights and conventional volcanoes, to remain permitted, a statement from the Swiss Federal Council reads.

Under the proposals, cantons could grant exemptions for events of supra-regional significance, such as the National Day on 1 August and other public festivals.

However, individuals would not be allowed to set off noisy fireworks under the proposed restrictions.

Earlier, Alberta voters overwhelmingly backed remaining part of Canada, rejecting a proposal to begin the legal process for a binding referendum on the province's separation.