Alberta votes to stay in Canada, rejects secession bid

As of October 20, the option to remain a Canadian province received 1,029,426 votes, compared with 321,070 in favor of beginning the legal process for a binding separation referendum. The results were based on 1,350,496 votes counted for the question.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith welcomed the preliminary results, saying they showed widespread support for remaining in Canada.

“Albertans have voted for a stronger Alberta in a united Canada,” Smith wrote on X, thanking residents who participated in the vote.

She said she would address Albertans on October 20 to discuss the results of the referendum questions and the province's next steps.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also welcomed the outcome, describing it as a clear choice for national unity.

“Above all, Albertans chose Canada,” Carney said in a statement published on October 20. He added that the results meant Alberta and the rest of the country would move forward together.

The referendum, held on October 19, included 10 questions covering immigration, eligibility for publicly funded services, voting requirements and the balance of powers between provincial and federal governments.

The secession question asked voters whether Alberta should remain a province of Canada or whether the provincial government should begin the constitutional process required to hold a binding referendum on independence.

Elections Alberta said the results were unofficial, with official results scheduled for October 29.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that four Canadian soldiers were killed and 39 others injured after a rapidly spreading fire swept through a military training area in Alberta.