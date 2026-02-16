Sweet traditions: Character-inlaid candy gains popularity ahead of Spring Festival
As the Spring Festival draws near, artisans in Qimen County are ramping up production of character-inlaid candy, a traditional delicacy recognized as part of the region’s intangible cultural heritage, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Xinhua.
The specialty sweet is especially popular during the festive season due to its symbolic meaning and intricate craftsmanship. The production process involves several meticulous steps, including boiling sugar, grinding it into powder, stirring and compacting the mixture, embedding Chinese characters, stretching the sugar into bars and finally slicing it into pieces.
What makes the candy unique is the auspicious character embedded at its center, symbolizing good fortune and prosperity.
With the upcoming Spring Festival marking the Year of the Horse, candies featuring the Chinese character “Ma,” which stands for horse, have become the top sellers, reflecting the festive spirit and traditional beliefs associated with the Lunar New Year.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on China's 2026 Spring Festival travel rush.