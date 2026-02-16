EN
    Sweet traditions: Character-inlaid candy gains popularity ahead of Spring Festival

    05:19, 16 February 2026

    As the Spring Festival draws near, artisans in Qimen County are ramping up production of character-inlaid candy, a traditional delicacy recognized as part of the region’s intangible cultural heritage, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Xinhua.

    Character-inlaid candies cubes, Qimen County, China, Chinese New Year, traditions, culture
    A staff member displays character-inlaid candies cubes in Qimen County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province Photo credit: Shi Yalei / Xinhua

    The specialty sweet is especially popular during the festive season due to its symbolic meaning and intricate craftsmanship. The production process involves several meticulous steps, including boiling sugar, grinding it into powder, stirring and compacting the mixture, embedding Chinese characters, stretching the sugar into bars and finally slicing it into pieces.

    Character-inlaid candies cubes, Qimen County, China, Chinese New Year, traditions, culture
    Character-inlaid candies in Qimen County of Huangshan City Photo credit: Zhou Mu / Xinhua

    What makes the candy unique is the auspicious character embedded at its center, symbolizing good fortune and prosperity.

    Character-inlaid candies cubes, Qimen County, China, Chinese New Year, traditions, culture
    A staff member makes character-inlaid candies in Qimen County of Huangshan City Photo credit: Shi Yalei / Xinhua

    With the upcoming Spring Festival marking the Year of the Horse, candies featuring the Chinese character “Ma,” which stands for horse, have become the top sellers, reflecting the festive spirit and traditional beliefs associated with the Lunar New Year.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on China's 2026 Spring Festival travel rush.

