Sweden moves to lower criminal responsibility age

The proposal, announced by Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer at a press conference on Monday, is expected to enter into force in July and will initially apply for a five-year trial period, according to the Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter.

Under the new rules, a 13-year-old convicted of murder could face a prison sentence of one to three years, while a 14-year-old could receive between three and four years. Courts would retain discretion to assess individual circumstances.

“We are not talking about a general reduction but a reduction for the most serious crime,” Strömmer said, adding that attempts, preparation and complicity in such offenses would also fall under the legislation.

Less serious crimes, such as transporting a weapon, would continue to be handled primarily through youth supervision measures rather than imprisonment.

The government’s proposal also includes tougher penalties for older teenagers. The sentencing discount for offenders aged 15 to 17 would be reduced, while the maximum prison term for this age group would increase from 14 to 18 years. Life imprisonment would remain excluded.

“It’s about protecting society,” the justice minister said.

The initiative has drawn criticism from Sweden’s Prison and Probation Service, the police and the Prosecution Authority, which warned of potential risks linked to imprisoning very young offenders.

According to Strömmer, the government carefully reviewed these concerns but concluded that failing to act would pose even greater risks to public safety.

