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    Supreme Audit Chamber launches audit of Defense Ministry spending

    14:41, 27 September 2026

    The Supreme Audit Chamber has launched a state audit of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Defense, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Supreme Audit Chamber launches audit of Defense Ministry spending
    Photo credit: Supreme Audit Chamber

    The audit will assess the efficiency of the ministry's use of budget funds, as well as the financial and logistical support provided to military units.

    On September 26, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to set up a commission for a comprehensive inspection of the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    The Commission shall submit a report on the initial results of its work within seven days.

    Today, the Head of State relieved Dauren Kossanov of his duties as Kazakhstan's Defense Minister.

    Aidos Myrzakhmetov was appointed Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan

     

    Army Armed Forces Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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