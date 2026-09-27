Supreme Audit Chamber launches audit of Defense Ministry spending

The audit will assess the efficiency of the ministry's use of budget funds, as well as the financial and logistical support provided to military units.

On September 26, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to set up a commission for a comprehensive inspection of the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The Commission shall submit a report on the initial results of its work within seven days.

Today, the Head of State relieved Dauren Kossanov of his duties as Kazakhstan's Defense Minister.

Aidos Myrzakhmetov was appointed Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan