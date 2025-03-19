Super-presidential system of government resulted in political crisis – Kazakh Majilis Speaker

“For thirty years, Kazakhstan was a country with a super-presidential system of governance. However, over time, this long-standing model led to a serious political crisis. This was largely due to the excessive concentration of power and wealth in the hands of specific groups and one individual, which frustrated society and hindered the country's development. As a result, three years ago, it became crucial to initiate the modernization of the political system and move away from a situation where all power was concentrated in one hands,” Speaker Koshanov stressed.

In his words, in many countries, the transfer and delegation of supreme power to other political institutions still spark various debates and discussions. In Kazakhstan, however, the President, on his own initiative, redistributed some powers and introduced a single seven-year term for a president, thereby ending the era of the super-presidential model.

“In other words, the previous political architecture and governing principles were ‘reset’ in the country,” said Koshanov. “A completely new model of state-political structure was formed, with an optimal balance between branches of power””.

“Now, alongside the President, there are revamped institutions such as the Parliament, Government, Constitutional Court, and political parties, all equipped with the necessary powers and enjoying public trust. Clear contours of a social state are emerging, where every action is imbued with respect for law and order. From this moment on, a Just Kazakhstan is no longer a slogan but a real possibility," the Majilis Speaker noted.

