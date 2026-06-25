Study links vaping to cancer risk

Published in the journal Carcinogenesis, the review analyzed evidence from human studies, laboratory research and animal experiments to assess whether vaping can directly contribute to cancer development.

"To our knowledge, this review is the most definitive determination that those who vape are at increased risk of cancer compared to those who don't," said Professor David Stewart, one of the study's authors.

Researchers identified multiple cancer-causing substances in e-cigarette aerosols, including volatile organic compounds and metals released by heating coils. The review also examined biomarkers linked to DNA damage, inflammation and oxidative stress, as well as animal studies that found an increased incidence of lung tumors.

"Considering all the findings – from clinical monitoring, animal studies and mechanistic data – e-cigarettes are likely to cause lung cancer and oral cancer," Stewart said.

The authors noted that while the exact level of risk remains unclear, the evidence across different scientific fields was "remarkably consistent."

The findings come as a growing number of countries tighten regulations on vaping products. In Kazakhstan, legislation signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on April 19, 2024, introduced a ban on the sale, distribution and advertising of vapes, non-smoking tobacco products, flavorings and related liquids. The law, which later entered into force, was aimed at protecting public health, particularly among young people, amid rising concerns over the health effects of e-cigarettes.

Co-author Associate Professor Freddy Sitas warned that many smokers who switch to e-cigarettes continue using conventional tobacco products as well.

"Most of those who use e-cigarettes to quit smoking end up in 'dual-use-limbo', unable to shake off either habit," he said.

According to the researchers, it may take decades before long-term population studies can precisely quantify cancer risks associated with vaping. However, they argue that existing evidence is strong enough to warrant action now.

"E-cigarettes were introduced about 20 years ago. We should not wait another 80 years to decide what to do," Sitas said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a team of Chinese researchers had developed a flexible brain implant electrode array thinner than a human hair, capable of recording neural activity with exceptional clarity while remaining stable inside the body for at least 18 months.