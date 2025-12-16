Strikes force Louvre Museum in Paris to suspend operations

According to Anadolu, the decision to launch the protest action was taken at a general assembly of museum employees. Around 400 staff members took part in the vote and unanimously supported a renewable strike. Workers point to overcrowding, deteriorating working conditions, and the overall wear of the historic building.

The closure of the Louvre is expected to last until Wednesday. The museum is traditionally closed to the public on Tuesdays, while another general assembly is scheduled for midweek to decide whether the strike will continue.

Trade unions CGT, CFDT, and SUD had earlier announced their intention to strike. They note that both daily work at the museum and visits for the public are becoming increasingly difficult due to heavy tourist flows, security concerns, and unresolved infrastructure issues.

Employees have also drawn attention to the technical condition of the building. Recent incidents include a serious water leak that affected the Egyptian antiquities department and damaged around 400 books.

Additional concern was raised by a recent daytime jewel theft at the museum, which further highlighted security vulnerabilities.

In late November, the Louvre’s management announced an increase in ticket prices for most non EU visitors to 32 euros, representing an almost 50 percent rise.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that French police had identified and detained all suspects in connection with the Louvre robbery.