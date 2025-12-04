French police have closed in on all suspects in the Louvre heist

According to French media, a fourth suspect, a 39-year-old man, was taken into custody on Friday. With his arrest, the entire group believed to have carried out one of the year’s most high-profile crimes is now behind bars.

The robbery took place on October 19 in broad daylight and caused widespread public reaction. Two perpetrators used a lift platform to reach a museum window and enter the Galerie d’Apollon. Two others provided surveillance and managed the escape.

The moment of entry was filmed by tourists and quickly spread across social media. The footage shows two masked men in safety vests ascending to a Louvre window using equipment resembling a moving lift. Minutes later, they descend the same way and flee with their accomplices on scooters.

According to preliminary estimates, the thieves stole eight pieces of jewelry from the French Crown Jewels collection. Among them is Empress Eugénie’s tiara, adorned with nearly two thousand diamonds. The total value of the stolen items is estimated at around €88 million.

Despite all suspected members of the group being detained, the stolen artifacts have not yet been recovered. Investigators continue to explore various scenarios, including the possible resale of the jewels or their dismantling for gemstones.

Prosecutors emphasize that the investigation remains open and operational details are not being disclosed in the interest of the inquiry.

Earlier, it was reported that more than 100 investigators had been mobilized to probe the October 19 heist, resulting in the arrest of two suspects identified through DNA traces found inside the museum.