The Louvre will remain closed today following jewel theft

The announcement was made by the museum's management, which had initially scheduled the reopening at 9:00 a.m., but then reversed its schedule an hour later.

The Apollo Gallery houses some of the museum's most prestigious pieces, including the Crown Diamonds and paintings by great masters.

French authorities suspect organized crime involvement.

According to the Paris prosecutor's office, the main hypotheses are commissioned work or the use of the stolen stones for money laundering.

The president, Emmanuel Macron, stated that "those responsible will be brought to justice" and that "everything possible is being done everywhere to achieve this goal," under the guidance of the Paris prosecutor's office.

Some sections of the museum remain closed to the public until further notice.

The stolen items include:

- Tiara, necklace and earring from the set that belonged to Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense

- Tiara and brooch that belonged to Empress Eugénie

- Necklace and a pair earrings that belonged to Empress Marie-Louise

- Reliquary brooch