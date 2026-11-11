Stray Kids expands world tour with 25 additional shows

The group announced on social media on Monday that it will perform on 25 additional nights, including April 24-25 in Yokohama, Japan, May 16 in Seattle, May 18 in Chicago, May 25 in Toronto, July 9 in Paris, July 13 in London and July 31 in Milan, Italy.

This will bring the total scale of the "Run It" tour to 46 performances across 31 regions worldwide.

The eight-piece group kicked off the tour with five sold-out shows at KSPO Dome in southern Seoul in July and August.

The band's latest album "This & That" topped the Billboard 200 upon its release in August, making it the group's ninth No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard's main albums chart. The album has remained on the chart for 12 consecutive weeks, underlining the group's sustained popularity in the United States.

Stray Kids has also captivated its international fans with its appearances at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York, Rock in Rio in Brazil and its own "Stray City" music festival series across Latin America. The newly launched "Stray City" festival drew 270,000 fans across five shows in three Latin American cities, according to the group's agency, JYP Entertainment.

Earlier, it was reported that K-pop group Stray Kids had joined BTS in sitting out the 2027 Grammy Awards after deciding not to submit music for consideration.