Stray Kids follow BTS in sitting out 2027 Grammy Awards

According to Yonhap, JYP Entertainment, the agency representing Stray Kids, confirmed that the group did not submit any works for the 69th Grammy Awards before the August 21 deadline.

JYP Entertainment did not specify the reason behind the decision or confirm whether it was connected to the Recording Academy’s introduction of the new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.

Under Grammy rules, recordings that are not formally submitted for consideration cannot appear on the nomination ballot.

The decision follows a similar move by BTS. In July, all seven members of the group announced on their individual Instagram accounts that they would not submit music for consideration for the 2027 Grammy Awards.

“Rather than music being divided by region or language, we hope music itself can be heard and loved for what it is,” BTS said at the time.

The 69th Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on February 7, 2027.Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that BTS won three awards at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, including Song of the Year for “Swim,” Best K-pop and Best Group.