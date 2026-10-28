'Strategic decisions shape history': Erlan Karin on President Tokayev’s state-of-the-nation address

History is shaped not by time itself, but by strategic decisions made at the right moment. Today’s presidential address is a testament to this. It takes into account both the interests of the state and concern for the well-being of the people, said Karin.

He emphasized the strategic importance of the priorities outlined by the Head of State, which are aimed at further advancing the country’s development.

On October 28, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered his annual address to the people of Kazakhstan.

In his address, the Head of State outlined the key areas for the country’s future development, placing particular emphasis on strengthening national sovereignty, maintaining domestic stability, and advancing the economy, science, and modern technologies.

In particular, the President called for a large-scale modernization of Kazakhstan’s infrastructure, with 6.5 trillion tenge allocated for the initiative. Tokayev also proposed declaring 2027 the Year of Large-Scale Construction.

Economic development was another major focus of the address. The President stressed the need to establish a unified investment management system and instructed the government to develop a dedicated plan to support the growth of medium-sized businesses.