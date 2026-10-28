Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlights 35 years of independence and constitutional reform in annual address

This year’s presidential address is titled “Kazakhstan’s Current Priorities in a New Historical Cycle.”

Addressing the nation, President Tokayev emphasized the significance of the country’s recent milestones, including the 35th anniversary of independence and the adoption of a new Constitution.

Today, as Head of State, I address the people of Kazakhstan with my traditional annual address. This address carries particular significance and meaning. On October 25, we celebrated our national holiday, Republic Day. It was on this day that the Declaration of State Sovereignty was adopted, marking a decisive step toward establishing an independent state. Soon afterward, we raised the flag of independence high and strengthened the foundations of our statehood, said Tokayev.

The President noted that Kazakhstan will mark the 35th anniversary of its independence this year, describing the milestone as a significant chapter in the nation’s history.

In March this year, the people adopted the Constitution, the main pillar of our statehood. This event was historic for the entire country and carries profound significance. The Constitution can be described as a sacred agreement between generations, as it clearly defines Kazakhstan’s present identity and its vision for the future, stated the Head of State.

Tokayev also recalled that the Constitution, which received broad public support, entered into force on July 1. According to the Kazakhstani President, it provided a strong impetus for the fundamental renewal of the country’s political system and the establishment of new institutions of government.

Our people have actively embarked on extensive work aimed at building a bright future. All historical transformations in the life of the country are taking place before the eyes of the people. Although this issue is of tremendous importance, I believe there is no need to speak at length about it, Tokayev added.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, would deliver his annual state-of-the-nation address on October 28.