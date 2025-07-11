EN
    Stefanos Tsitsipas to play ATP 250 Almaty Open

    08:51, 11 July 2025

    Greek tennis player, former world No.3, runner-up of the ATP 500 Astana Open Stefanos Tsitsipas will join the battle for the title of the ATP 250 Almaty Open, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

    Stefanos Tsitsipas to play at the ATP 250 Almaty Open
    Photo credit: Kazakh Tennis Federation

    Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed 12 ATP singles titles, reached two finals at Roland Garros (2021) and the Australian Open (2023), won the ATP Finals (2019), and recorded more than 300 wins on the ATP Tour.

    Daniil Medvedev, Karen Khachanov and Alexander Bublik are also expected to play the ATP 250 in Almaty.

    Notably, Kazakh Omarkhanov sails into the Wimbledon Juniors doubles semifinals.

