    Kazakh Omarkhanov sails into Wimbledon Juniors doubles semifinals

    08:22, 11 July 2025

    Kazakh Amir Omarkhanov, paired with Russia’s Egor Pleshivtsev, advanced to the boys’ doubles semifinals at the now-running Wimbledon Juniors 2025, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

    Photo credit: KTF

    In the quarterfinals, they defeated Kriish Tyagi and Connor Doig 6:4, 7:6 (10:8).

    To note, his biggest achievement are reaching the signles quarterfinals at the 2024 Australian Junior Championships and progressing to the doubles semifinals at the Roland Garros Junior Championships last season.

    Kazinform earlier reported Omarkhanov stormed into the Wimbledon Juniors doubles quarterfinals.

     

