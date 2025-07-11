Kazakh Omarkhanov sails into Wimbledon Juniors doubles semifinals
08:22, 11 July 2025
Kazakh Amir Omarkhanov, paired with Russia’s Egor Pleshivtsev, advanced to the boys’ doubles semifinals at the now-running Wimbledon Juniors 2025, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.
In the quarterfinals, they defeated Kriish Tyagi and Connor Doig 6:4, 7:6 (10:8).
To note, his biggest achievement are reaching the signles quarterfinals at the 2024 Australian Junior Championships and progressing to the doubles semifinals at the Roland Garros Junior Championships last season.
