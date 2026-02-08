Startup investments in Almaty exceed $19 mln

The combined revenue of local startups reached 5.37 billion tenge, while the sector created around 6,900 jobs.

Photo credit: The Regional Communications Service

In the coming years, the city plans to further accelerate the development of its startup ecosystem. The roadmap envisions the launch of at least 300 new startup projects, the attraction of no less than $100 million in investment, and the entry of at least 45 Almaty-based startups into international markets. In addition, around 100 people are expected to take part in international programs and industry conferences, strengthening the city’s integration into the global innovation community.

Special emphasis is being placed on human capital development. This year, an international center for free supplementary education for teenagers aged 12 to 18 will open at the Alatau Creative Hub. The program will cover eight areas, including generative artificial intelligence, robotics, web development, and animation. The initiative is designed to help school students acquire modern digital skills and make informed career choices.

At the same time, the digital transformation of city services continues. Currently, 98% of public services in Almaty have been digitized, with plans to raise this figure to 98.5% in 2026–2027.

The city also plans to audit business processes and information systems within the mayor’s office, followed by the introduction of ERP solutions and artificial intelligence tools on its internal portal. A separate focus will be the centralization of digitalization processes and data storage through the creation of a unified city cloud data center.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Almaty is set to pilot self-driving taxi services, with up to 50 autonomous vehicles expected to hit the streets by May this year.