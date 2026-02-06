First self-driving taxis to appear in Almaty

“One of our most ambitious initiatives is the launch of a pilot autonomous transport program. In partnership with Yandex Kazakhstan, we plan to deploy 50 self-driving vehicles on city routes by May 1, 2026,” he said.

The official also noted that Almaty is actively developing its intelligent transport system. The city’s transport holding currently handles the dispatching and monitoring of public transport, with buses equipped with video cameras and GPS trackers, while a unified electronic fare system operates through the ONAY app. In the near future, additional payment options—including bank cards, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay—are expected to be introduced.

In addition, Almaty plans to complete the installation of electronic information boards at 1,188 bus stops between 2026 and 2027. At the same time, an intelligent transport system will be introduced and integrated with the city’s digital twin, enabling real-time traffic analysis, demand forecasting, and efficient management of road conditions.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that Kazakhstan’s capital is preparing for an autonomous taxi rollout.