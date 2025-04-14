Musk launches Starlink in Somalia amid Tesla protests

The system, which uses low Earth orbit satellites, aims to provide connectivity in remote areas where traditional infrastructure is lacking.

Only about 30% of Somalia’s population has internet access, according to the World Bank, and service is often unreliable. Somalia’s state media confirmed the license was granted after two years of negotiations, calling it a major step forward for the country’s communications sector.

Meanwhile, backlash against Musk continues to grow. In London, activists from the group Everyone Hates Elon destroyed a donated Tesla as part of a protest against wealth inequality. The damaged car will be auctioned to support food banks.

Tesla has seen a 13% drop in its stock price in early 2025, amid calls for a boycott over Musk’s political views. Protests targeting Tesla branches have taken place across the U.S. and Europe, fueled by the campaign Tesla Takedown.

Earlier, it was reported that Elon Musk confirmed his artificial intelligence company, xAI, has acquired the social media platform X in a $33 billion all-stock deal. He described the acquisition as a strategic move to merge AI technology with a broad-reaching platform.