Starbucks to close around 250 coffeehouses in North America

According to a company statement, the decision follows a review of its locations in the region as part of its Back to Starbucks strategy. The closures will affect approximately 1% of its North American network of more than 18,000 coffeehouses.

The closures will target locations where the company sees no path to delivering the experience it wants for customers and employees or achieving acceptable financial performance.

“Our North America business has returned to strong growth. Customers are receiving faster service, a more consistent experience, and warmer, more welcoming coffeehouses,” said Chief Operating Officer Mike Grams.

Employees at the affected locations will be offered transfers to other coffeehouses wherever possible. Those who cannot be placed elsewhere within the network will receive severance support.

Meanwhile, Starbucks is continuing to refresh its interiors and accelerating efforts to complete upgrades at 1,500 coffeehouses. The company also reaffirmed its plans to open new locations and expand its presence in North America.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Starbucks Korea plans to open at least 100 new coffeehouses in 2026.