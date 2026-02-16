Starbucks Korea to brew 100 more stores in 2026

The Seattle-based coffee chain entered South Korea in 1999, launching its first store near Ewha Womans University in Seoul through a partnership with retail conglomerate Shinsegae Group.

By the end of 2025, Starbucks operated 2,115 stores nationwide, making South Korea its third largest market by store count after the United States with 16,911 outlets and China with 8,011. Japan had 2,105 stores.

Store numbers in South Korea have grown by more than 100 each year over the past four years, increasing from 1,777 in 2022 to 1,893 in 2023 and 2,009 in 2024.

"This year, we will continue to open new outlets, including Special Store locations, to attract local consumers and sustain growth," a company official said.

Special Stores include outlets in scenic areas, repurposed spaces such as former factories and theaters, and locations linked to traditional markets and local communities. One recent example opened in May 2025 at Gwangjang traditional market in Seoul.

In 2025, Starbucks Korea reported an operating profit of 173 billion won, or 119 million dollars, down 9.3% from 190.8 billion won a year earlier as higher raw material costs weighed on margins. A weaker won against the US dollar increased import costs for coffee beans and other materials, the company said.

Sales rose 4.4 percent on year to 3.24 trillion won from 3.1 trillion won.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Starbucks is expanding its chain in China.