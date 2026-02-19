Sri Lanka to identify, protect 1,000 previously unrecognized archaeological sites

Deputy Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Gamagedara Dissanayake said the initiative, themed "1,000 Archaeological Sites, a Heritage for Life," will begin with a survey covering all parts of the country to map sites of potential historical significance.

The deputy minister said the program will combine government oversight with community participation, with plans to set up local-level community conservation committees tasked with maintaining and safeguarding identified sites.

Many heritage locations remain undocumented in Sri Lanka, Dissanayake said, adding that the aim is to preserve them for future generations.

