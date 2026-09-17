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    Spider-Man breaks US box office record

    17:44, 17 September 2026

    Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become the highest-grossing film in North American box office history, overtaking Star Wars: The Force Awakens after 47 days in cinemas, reports a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.

    ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, Tom Holland
    Photo source: Tom Holland’s official Instagram account

    The superhero film has earned $936.77 million in the United States and Canada, surpassing the $936.66 million collected by The Force Awakens following its release in December 2015, according to Box Office Mojo.

    Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened with a record $360.09 million domestically, securing the biggest opening weekend in North American box office history.

    The film has also generated more than $1.51 billion in international markets, bringing its worldwide total to approximately $2.45 billion. It currently ranks as the third-highest-grossing film globally, behind Avatar, with around $2.9 billion, and Avengers: Endgame, with nearly $2.8 billion.

    The movie could still become the first film to earn $1 billion at the domestic box office, although its slowing weekly revenue means it may need a future re-release to reach the milestone.

    The figures are not adjusted for inflation. When ticket-price changes are taken into account, the 1939 film Gone with the Wind remains the highest-grossing release in North American history.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, had surpassed Avatar: The Way of Water to become the third-highest-grossing film of all time worldwide.

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    Yerzhan Zhanibekov
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