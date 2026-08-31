‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ becomes third highest-grossing film ever

The superhero blockbuster earned another $22.2 million in the United States and Canada over the weekend, retaining the top spot at the North American box office for a fifth consecutive weekend.

With $2.33 billion worldwide, Spider-Man: Brand New Day now ranks third on the all-time global box office list. It trails only Avatar, which earned approximately $2.92 billion, and Avengers: Endgame, with $2.79 billion. Avatar: The Way of Water has dropped to fourth place with $2.32 billion, while Titanic ranks fifth with around $2.25 billion.

In North America, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has earned approximately $891 million. It is now approaching the record held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which grossed around $936 million in the U.S. and Canada.

The success of Brand New Day has also propelled Holland to third place among the highest-grossing actors worldwide, behind Zoe Saldaña and Scarlett Johansson. At 30, he is the youngest actor among the leading names on the list.

According to estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday, the top 10 films at the North American box office were:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - $22.2 million

Coyote vs. Acme - $15.5 million

The Odyssey - $14.3 million

Insidious: Out of the Further - $10.1 million

The Dog Stars - $8 million

Buddy - $5.4 million

The End of Oak Street - $5 million

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie - $4.9 million

Mutiny - $2.8 million

Tony - $2.2 million

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey were each nearing 10 million admissions in South Korea.