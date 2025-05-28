Special tourist train to arrive from Xi’an in Almaty

The train will arrive in Almaty on May 31. Over 250 guests, including representatives of state bodies, business, science, culture, health and sports and tourists will stay in the city for five days. Vice Mayor of Xi’an Xiao Qi will head the delegation.

The tour will offer a cultural program to explore the city. They will attend various fairs, symposiums, and business talks.

The train will leave Almaty on June 5.

The project is initiated by China’s National Development and Reform Commission with the support of the Kazakh Tourism Sports Ministry, Kazakh Tourism NC, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy NC, Foreign Ministry, Transport Ministry, Kazakh Frontier Service, Interior Ministry, Almaty Tourism Department and tour operators.

To note, the first Jibek Joly tourist train arrived in Tashkent on November 19.