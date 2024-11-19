EN
    First Jibek Joly tourist train arrives in Tashkent

    10:40, 19 November 2024

    The first Jibek Joly (Silk Road) travel train departed from Almaty en route Almaty-Turkistan-Tashkent-Almaty on November 16. The tour will last five days throughout November 20, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Tashkent
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    On November 18 it arrived in the capital of Uzbekistan. A solemn greeting ceremony was held at the Central Railway Station in Tashkent.

    Tashkent
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Tourists embarking on a trip in Almaty on November 16 spent one day in Turkistan. They are expected to stay in Tashkent for two days to go sightseeing.

    The project is developed by Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company in line with the President’s task under the tourism development strategy jointly with the Transport, Tourism and Sports Ministries, Almaty city and Turkistan region akimats in partnership with Uzbek Railways.

    Tashkent
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The train consists of five new carriages made in Kazakhstan. It is decorated with the colors of the national flag of Kazakhstan. Bed linen sets are decorated with national ornaments. Each compartment is fitted with a ventilation and air conditioning system. The restaurant car with traditional style design elements serves meals of national and European cuisine.

    Jbek Joly train
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The first group of 155 tourists is expected to stay at a hotel in Tashkent.

    train
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The Jibek Joly tourist train is aimed at creating new opportunities for travelers, strengthening cultural ties between the countries and raising the availability of traveling abroad.

    Earlier it was reported, the Silk Road travel by train will start running through Almaty-Turkistan-Tashkent-Almaty on November 16.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
