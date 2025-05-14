Speaker of Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan visits Majilis

Welcoming the high-profile guest, Koshanov said that Armenia is an important and promising partner of Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus. He noted that with great interest Kazakhstan is watching the large-scale political, economic and social reforms being carried out by the Armenian leadership.

Photo credit: The press service of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament

Koshanov reminded that in 2024, Kazakhstan and Armenia marked the 25th anniversary of signing the Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation, and the two countries’ presidents exchanged official visits on this occasion. According to him, the visits gave a strong impetus to the development of cooperation between the countries in new geopolitical conditions, as they ended with signing a package of agreements covering all spheres of the bilateral cooperation.

The sides also discussed the issues of legislative support of the agreements reached at the highest level and new economic and cultural projects.

Yerlan Koshanov informed his Armenian colleague of the reforms and law-making activity ongoing in Kazakhstan.

The parties pointed out that the laws adopted in Kazakhstan, which are aimed at strengthening social justice, rule of law, are of interest for Armenia. In this regard, the sides agreed to exchange experience between the relevant ministries.

For his part, Alen Simonyan stressed the need to boost inter-parliamentary relations. In his words, development of interparliamentary ties contributes to better mutual understanding, strengthening trust as well as effective implementation of the bilateral agreements.

Photo credit: The press service of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament

"The Days of Kazakhstan Culture in Armenia held in April of this year, became an important event in the cultural and humanitarian sphere. The Armenian side highly appreciates the attitude of the authorities and people of Kazakhstan to the Armenian community, which serves as an important link between our countries and nations,” he said.

The parties also discussed a wide range of issues of economic, logistics and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

On May 6, Chairman of the Majilis of Yerlan Koshanov met with General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Tô Lâm, who was paying a state visit to Kazakhstan. The sides agreed to boost interparliamentary cooperation between the countries, exchange experiences in legislative process, mutual legal assistance in promoting bilateral relations in tourism, transport, trade, agriculture, manufacturing etc.