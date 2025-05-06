Kazakhstan’s Majilis seeks greater ties with National Assembly of Vietnam

In his welcome remarks, Majilis Chairman Koshanov noted that Vietnam is a key partner of Kazakhstan in Southeast Asia.

Photo credit: Majilis

The official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Vietnam in August 2023 gave a strong impetus to our cooperation. Your reciprocal visit to Kazakhstan consolidates the new stage of our relationship, taking it to the level of strategic partnership, said Koshanov.

The Majilis Chairman also extended his congratulations to Tô Lâm on receiving the Order of Dostyq, 1st class.

During the meeting, Koshanov expressed the Majilis’ interest in deepening and expanding ties with the National Assembly of Vietnam, saying: “Vietnamese and Kazakhstani parliamentarians hold regular meetings, exchange visits at different levels, including specialized committees and groups of friendship”.

Photo credit: Majilis

Vietnam’s Party General Secretary was briefed about the realization of the Kazakh President’s reforms as well as the legislative work of Kazakhstan’s multi-party Parliament.

In turn, Tô Lâm urged to enhance and promote multilateral relations between the nations, including in interparliamentary diplomacy, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian areas as well as inter-party cooperation.

The sides agreed to boost interparliamentary cooperation between the countries, exchange experiences in legislative process, mutual legal assistance in promoting bilateral relations in tourism, transport, trade, agriculture, manufacturing and so on.

Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and General Secretary of the Central Committee of Vietnam’s Communist Party Tô Lâm had attended a concert as part of the Culture Days of Vietnam in Kazakhstan.