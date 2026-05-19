Spain shooting leaves two dead

The shooting took place late Monday night in El Canalillo, near the coastal town of Almerimar in the province of Almería.

Spanish Civil Guard officials said emergency services received reports of the attack at around 11:15 p.m. local time. Two victims, later identified as the suspect’s parents, were found dead inside a car at the scene.

Four other people were seriously injured and taken to hospital, according to local media. Among them were two infants, including the suspect’s seven-month-old son. The children’s mother was also hospitalized after the attack.

A 60-year-old Moroccan man reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the head and underwent emergency surgery.

The suspect briefly fled before surrendering himself at a local police station on Tuesday morning, media reports said. He was later transferred to hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Officials said that the suspect is “suspected of having a mental disorder” and confirmed that investigators are also examining the origin of the weapon, as the man allegedly did not possess a firearms license.

Authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the attack.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that three people were killed in a shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego in California, while two teenage suspects later died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.