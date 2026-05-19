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    Deadly shooting at San Diego Islamic Center

    11:02, 19 May 2026

    Three people were killed in a shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego in California, while two teenage suspects later died from self-inflicted wounds, reports a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.

    Shooting in San Diego
    Photo credit: The New Region's official X account

    Police responded to reports of an active shooter at the Islamic Center on Eckstrom Avenue in the Clairemont area of San Diego.

    “SDPD is on scene at the Islamic Center of San Diego in the 7000 block of Eckstrom Ave for a reported active shooter,” the San Diego Police Department said in an initial statement.

    Officers found three victims with gunshot wounds outside the front of the building. Shortly afterward, police received another report that shots had been fired from a vehicle at a landscaper nearby.

    Shooting in San Diego
    Photo credit: ECR_Newswatch's X account

    Authorities later located the two suspects, aged 17 and 18, dead from self-inflicted wounds inside a vehicle several blocks away from the mosque. Officials said the attack is being investigated as a hate crime.

    Among those killed was a security guard at the Islamic center who officials said helped prevent the attack from becoming even more deadly.

    “It’s fair to say his actions were heroic,” San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl told a news conference. “Undoubtedly he saved lives today.”

    San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said emergency personnel were “actively working to protect the community and secure the area.”

    The office of Gavin Newsom confirmed the governor had been briefed on the situation and thanked first responders for their efforts.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a shooting in the southern U.S. state of Louisiana left eight children dead, including seven related to the suspect, while two other people were injured, according to local authorities. The suspect was later killed by police.

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    Yerzhan Zhanibekov
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